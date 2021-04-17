Live

Almanac: The Empress of Ireland disaster

One hundred and two years ago today, a largely overlooked maritime calamity occurred, when the ocean liner Empress of Ireland collided with another ship and sank on the St. Lawrence River. More than 1,000 lives were lost. Charles Osgood reports.
