Live

Watch CBSN Live

Almanac: Sgt. Bilko

Sixty years ago today - Sept. 20, 1955 - the Army sitcom "You'll Never Get Rich" debuted on CBS, starring Phil Silvers in the role of the scheming Master Sergeant that became his most popular creation. Charles Osgood reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.