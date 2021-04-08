Derek Chauvin Trial
Almanac: Sgt. Bilko
Sixty years ago today - Sept. 20, 1955 - the Army sitcom "You'll Never Get Rich" debuted on CBS, starring Phil Silvers in the role of the scheming Master Sergeant that became his most popular creation. Charles Osgood reports.
