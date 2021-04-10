Live

Almanac: Parker pens a legacy

Annoyed by fountain pens that leaked, George S. Parker - born on November 1, 1863 - decided to design his own. He won his first patent and became one of the world’s largest pen manufacturers. Charles Osgood reports.
