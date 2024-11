Alex Jones' Infowars purchased by The Onion The satirical site The Onion has purchased Infowars, the media platform owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The Onion in its purchase received the support of Sandy Hook families who won over $1.4 billion in a defamation judgment against Jones in 2022. A court had ruled that Jones' assets, including the media company, had to be sold to compensate the families. Lilia Luciano reports.