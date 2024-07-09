Watch CBS News

Alec Baldwin's trial starts, and other headlines

Alec Baldwin's "Rust" shooting trial got underway with jury selection on Tuesday, a U.S. Marshal shot a suspect trying to carjack him near Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor's home, and other headlines from around the world.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.