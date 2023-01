Alec Baldwin to be charged in fatal 2021 "Rust" shooting Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deadly 2021 shooting on the set of the Western film "Rust," prosecutors in New Mexico announced on Thursday. The film's weapons specialist, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges. Kris Van Cleave has the latest from New Mexico.