Mother of Alabama shooting victim describes pain of losing daughter: "She had a life ahead of her" Candance Kemp's 21-year-old daughter, Anitra Holloman, was killed in a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday. The grieving mother shared what she wants the world to remember about her daughter. Holloman's 1-year-old daughter, Skilar, also lost her father to gun violence two years ago. Kemp who will now raise Skilar, says gun violence in her community has "gotten out of control."