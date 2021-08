Alabama family encouraging people to get COVID-19 vaccine after son dies from virus Christy Carpenter and her daughter Cayla are encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine after their 28-year-old unvaccinated son and brother lost his battle against the deadly virus. The whole family was unvaccinated in March when they all became infected. Curt Carpenter died after being on a ventilator for 51 days. Christy and Cayla joined CBSN to share his story.