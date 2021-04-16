Live

Airplanes narrowly avoid crash at Atlanta airport

Two airliners nearly collided Wed. at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Delta Flight 873 was set to take off from the same runway Flight 749 was taxing across. Kris Van Cleave has more.
