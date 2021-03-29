Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ailing toddler’s medical mystery

Two-year-old Cara Greene was a happy and healthy toddler; until she started to lose muscle control. Cara was just days from starting chemotherapy, when doctors discovered her rare condition. Vicente Arenas reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.