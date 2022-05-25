CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Gunman posted messages minutes before school shooting, governor says
O'Rourke to Abbott at Uvalde presser: "You are doing nothing"
Watch Live: Johnny Depp returns to stand trial against Amber Heard
Watch Live: Biden signs policing order 2 years after George Floyd's death
Senate Democrats search for path forward on gun control after Texas shooting
Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota primary results
Father of Parkland victims says Cruz is "evil" in wake of Uvalde shooting
Josh Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison at child porn sentencing
One legacy of COVID-19: More cash for Americans in need
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Aftermath of school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Nineteen innocent children — second, third and fourth graders — and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday – the second-deadliest elementary school shooting in the U.S. This is how the tragedy unfolded.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On