After Willie Mays' death, Rickwood Field game takes on renewed significance Willie Mays, who died Tuesday at the age of 93, began his professional baseball career in 1948 at Rickwood Field with the Birmingham Black Barons, who barnstormed the Jim Crow South as a member of the Negro Southern League. The St. Louis Cardinals will play the San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field Thursday in a game that will pay tribute to both Mays and the legacy of the Negro Leagues. Major Garrett has more.