After violence at rallies, Trump to meet GOP lawmakers Republican front-runner Donald Trump is being criticized for violent protests at his campaign rallies. A video that surfaced over the weekend shows Trump's campaign manager getting in a scuffle with one of the protesters at a rally in Arizona. Trump, who says critics aren't treating him fairly, will host GOP lawmakers before speaking at a pro-Israel lobbying group. With more on Trump's backlash, CBS News' Julianna Goldman joins CBSN.