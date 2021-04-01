Live

Afghans protest woman's brutal murder at mosque

Demonstrators demand justice, equality for women in Afghanistan as they wear masks in image of Farkhunda, who was thrown from a building and immolated after men accused her of burning a Quran, which she likely never did.
