Live

Watch CBSN Live

Adele's new album is shattering records

Adele's new album "25" has sold more than 2.3 million copies in the U.S. during its first three days. Industry experts say she will almost certainly break the one-week record for sales set by *NSYNC back in 2000. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.