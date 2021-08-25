One group's mission is to help U.S. service members with mental health New reports reveal how the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is affecting U.S. veterans. Lyse Doucet with our partners at the BBC reports on the U.S.'s efforts to evacuate all Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul as the deadline looms. Big Sky Bravery Vice President Jeremey Keller and founder and President Josh McCain join CBSN to discuss how their program aids active duty service members with post-deployment decompression to help them transition back into civilian life.