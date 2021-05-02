Live

Adam West, TV's "Batman," dies at 88

Adam West, best known for his role on TV's "Batman," has died after a short battle against leukemia. He was 88 years old. Jen Peros, senior news editor at Entertainment Tonight, joins CBSN with details.
