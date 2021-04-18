Live

Watch CBSN Live

Actor Anton Yelchin, 27, dies in car accident

Russian-born actor Anton Yelchin, known best for his role in "Star Trek," died in a car accident early Sunday morning in Los Angeles. Yelchin began his career as a child actor in shows like "ER" and "The Practice." He was just 27 years old.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.