Acting AG Blanche addresses Comey indictment, says Trump didn't direct him to pursue it Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke exclusively with "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, addressing the Justice Department's second indictment of former FBI Director James Comey over a an Instagram post from Comey that showed seashells arranged in the sand to form the numbers "86 47." Blanche said President Trump didn't direct him to pursue the case. In a video message, Comey denied that he was threatening the president.