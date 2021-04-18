Live

Accused killer of U.K. lawmaker appears in court

The murder of a British member of Parliament sent shockwaves through England this week. Police escorted 52-year-old Thomas Mair to court after charging him overnight with murder. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
