Texas judge to hold hearing on FDA abortion pill case A federal judge in Texas will hear arguments today in a lawsuit claiming the FDA should have never approved the drug mifepristone. When used with another medication, it is the most common method of abortion in the U.S. Leah Litman, a professor of law at the University of Michigan and co-host of the "Strict Scrutiny" podcast, joined CBS News to discuss the implications of the case on abortion rights.