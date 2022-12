Aaron Judge reportedly agrees to massive nine-year, $360 million deal to return to Yankees New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to a massive nine-year, $360 million deal with the team. Judge became a free agent after having one of the greatest single seasons in MLB history that culminated with him breaking Roger Maris' long-standing American League home run record. David Samson, host of the CBS Sports podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson," joined CBS News to discuss.