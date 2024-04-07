Watch CBS News

A young eclipse fan ready for a cosmic show

Correspondent Steve Hartman's son, George, has long been an astronomy buff, and thrilled at witnessing the solar eclipse in 2017. So, it's no surprise that he's anxious to see Monday's spectacle in its totality.
