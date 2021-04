A war photographer moves beyond conflict zones Reporters and photographers working in conflict zones put themselves in very risky situations in order to get as close to the action as possible. Benjamin Lowy started his career covering the Iraq War in 2003, and has become well-known for his images of war zones. After a near-death experience, Lowy decided to switch his focus to a different, yet still risk-involving, specialty. Vinita Nair introduces us to the photographer and shows us his wide range of work.