A special master is chosen, and more U.S. aid for Ukraine: CBS News Flash Sept. 16, 2022 U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie ha­­s been named the special master tasked with reviewing documents seized by the FBI during its search at former President Donald Trump's home in Florida. Another major military aid package for Ukraine will bring the total pledged by the U.S. to the country to almost $16 billion. And a massive fireball that streaked over Scotland, Ireland and England this week has been identified.