A Massachusetts COVID outbreak in July could show how vaccines work A recent coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts numbered 500, of which 74% were among the vaccinated. The startling data led to Centers for Disease Control changing their guidelines — and scores of misleading headlines sowing doubt about the efficacy of vaccines. Hannah Knowles, one of the reporters behind a Washington Post article that argues the cluster was a stress test the vaccines passed, joins Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" to discuss.