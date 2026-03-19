A lot of Iran's nuclear capabilities "still has survived," UN watchdog chief says Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, tells "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that Iran still has a lot of its nuclear capabilities even though Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told Congress the country's enrichment program was obliterated. "A lot still has survived. They have the capabilities, they have the knowledge, they have the industrial ability to do that," Grossi said.