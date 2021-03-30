Live

Watch CBSN Live

A look inside Forrest Hayes' "Escape"

Google executive Forrest Hayes clearly loved his yacht "Escape" and spent a great deal of time and effort to outfit it exactly the way he wanted. "48 Hours"' Maureen Maher offers a tour of the high-tech vessel.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.