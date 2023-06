A look at Yo-Yo Ma's newest musical project, where nature becomes the concert venue For award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma, music is the compass taking him on a new journey around the country as part of his "Our Common Nature" program. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassman visited Great Smoky Mountains National Park with Ma to get a first look at his project that's transforming the great outdoors into concert venues to help people better connect with nature through music.