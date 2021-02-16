A look at the history of the Congressional Black Caucus after 50 trailblazing years on Capitol Hill Founded in 1971, the Congressional Black Caucus has grown from a group of newcomers and outsiders to a powerful voice on Capitol Hill. Over 50 years, the CBC has pushed presidents and Congressional leaders on important issues like taking action against South Africa's apartheid government, establishing Martin Luther King Day as a national holiday and drafting legislation to guide police reform. Nikole Killion has the details.