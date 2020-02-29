Live

Watch CBSN Live

New exhibit celebrates fashion illustrations

Before photography, illustrators brought fashion to life. A century of fashion illustration is being celebrated at a new exhibition at the Society of Illustrators in New York with drawings from greats such as Carl ‘Eric’ Ericson and Rene Bouche. “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason takes a look at the new exhibit that features magazine and other media pieces, including one from his own step-father who illustrated for both “Vogue” and “Town and Country” in the 1950s and 60s.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome browser logo Chrome Safari browser logo Safari Continue