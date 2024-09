9/8: The Takeout: Evangelicals and the Election Evangelical influencer Lance Wallnau joins "The Takeout" to discuss his efforts to mobilize Christians in support of former President Donald Trump candidacy. Wallnau likens Trump to the biblical character Cyrus, believing he was chosen by God to lead the U.S. Religious scholar Matthew Taylor joins later to discuss how this belief presents a threat to American democracy and limits the ability of political discourse.