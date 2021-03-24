9/4: Mass. pharmacist linked to meningitis outbreak arrested; Remembering Joan Rivers The head pharmacist for the New England Compounding Center stands charged with one count of mail fraud for labeling steroids as sterile and safe for human use, when he knew they weren't. FDA investigators say Glenn Chin "instructed pharmacy technicians to mislabel medication to indicate it was properly sterilized and tested" ; and, Joan Rivers always wanted the last word, sometimes profane, often offensive, but always meant to make you laugh. She passed Thursday at the age of 81, after half a century in front of the cameras.