9/29: Face the Nation

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Robert Costa speaks to FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell as storm Helene wreaks havoc throughout the southeastern U.S. Plus, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on the 2024 presidential race.
