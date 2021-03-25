9/24: At U.N., Obama rallies nations against ISIS; Training cybercrime-fighters to think like cyber-criminals Addressing the U.N. General Assembly Wednesday, President Obama sought to shore up international support for the fight against ISIS. Two days after launching airstrikes in Syria, the president warned ISIS soldiers to leave the battlefield while they can; and, in the war on cybercrime, Charles Largay is training the next generation of cops on the beat. By showing them how to break into computer networks, Largay is teaching his students to think like the bad guys.