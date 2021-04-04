Live

92-year-old cancer survivor sets marathon record

After completing the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in San Diego, 92-year-old Harriette Thompson became the oldest woman in the world to finish a full marathon. CBSN's Jeff Glor describes the run of a lifetime.
