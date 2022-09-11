Watch CBS News

9/11: Pierce, O'Donnell, Lumumba

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," America remembers the lives lost 21 years ago in the attacks of 9/11, as one of our oldest allies mourns their own loss and enters an uncertain new age.
