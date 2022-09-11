CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin makes somber journey through Scotland
"It seems like just yesterday": U.S. marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks
5 Guantánamo prisoners accused in 9/11 attacks could get plea deals
Ukrainian ambassador vows military will "liberate all Ukraine"
Last reactor at threatened nuclear plant in Ukraine shuts down
Russian troops retreat as Ukrainian counteroffensive makes rapid progress
Queen Elizabeth II: Why she will be missed
Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners
Charles III: What changes might we see from Britain's new king?
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
9/11: Pierce, O'Donnell, Lumumba
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," America remembers the lives lost 21 years ago in the attacks of 9/11, as one of our oldest allies mourns their own loss and enters an uncertain new age.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On