9/11: How the president's ISIS plan will be carried out; "We're engaged in a major counterterrorism operation" The U.S. military has begun a new campaign targeting all ISIS forces across northern and western Iraq, gearing up for more aggressive attacks on ISIS as the military carries out the plan laid out by President Obama in his speech Wednesday; and, Secretary of State John Kerry stresses that while the U.S. is not at "war" with ISIS, it is engaged in a heightened level of counter terrorist activity.