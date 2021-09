9/11 hijackers received "significant logistic support" from Saudi national, FBI report says The first declassified FBI report found hijackers connected to the September 11 terror attacks received "significant logistic support" from a Saudi national in the U.S. The release follows an executive order authorizing the agency to release documents related to its 9/11 investigation. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with his analysis.