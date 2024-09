9/1: Face the Nation This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," in the aftermath of the discovery of the bodies of six people who were being held hostage by Hamas, Nancy Cordes speaks to Jonathan Dekel-Chen, the father of the Israeli-Americans still being held. Plus, Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas joins as migrant crossings along the southern border reach historic lows amid a new asylum crackdown from the Biden administration.