8/21: Inside the failed attempt to free hostages from ISIS; Ex-Virginia governor takes stand in his corruption trial The U.S. government admitted it tried to rescue American journalist James Foley and other hostages in Syria, but failed. Margaret Brennan has details on the unsuccessful raid and Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel's dire warning about the militant group; and, on his first full day on the witness stand, former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell testified that his marriage was so bad during his four years as governor, he put it "on hold." McDonnell and his wife are charged with accepting more than $165,000 in gifts and using their official positions to support businessman Jonnie Williams' health supplement business.