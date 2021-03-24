Live

8/17: Supporters pack Ferguson church in rally for fatally shot teen; Zoos look up to attract next generation of visitors

Hundreds gathered inside a church during a rally addressing police actions and the death of Michael Brown last weekend. The death of the unarmed 18-year-old by a police officer has sparked a week-long wave of civil unrest, which led to a state-ordered curfew; and, with shrinking budgets and more competition for entertainment dollars, zoos across the country have been trying to make their experience more exciting. But as Anne-Marie Green explains, the answer to that may be a mixture of zoology and showmanship.
