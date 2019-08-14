Deepfakes & The Fog Of Truth

Sign Up For Newsletters

Congressman from Nebraska indicted for lying to federal investigators

U.S. Treasury amends proposal to track nearly all bank accounts

Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

FBI searches D.C. and New York homes of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

Ship's destruction after fire caused by repeated failures, Navy says

House January 6 committee unanimously votes to hold Bannon in contempt

Jet with 21 on board runs off runway, catches fire near Houston

Haitian gang demands $17 million to free kidnapped U.S. missionaries

Dow Jones Industrial Average dips 800 points; Plastic pollution reaches far and wide.

8/14/19: CBSN Evening News Dow Jones Industrial Average dips 800 points; Plastic pollution reaches far and wide.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On