Live

Watch CBSN Live

8/13: CBS Evening News

"Unite the Right" rally organizer Jason Kessler was attacked and chased by a crowd in Charlottesville, Virginia; Milwaukee's newest police recruits explain why they're joining the force in the midst of controversy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.