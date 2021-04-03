Live

Watch CBSN Live

8 films poise actress Alicia Vikander for stardom

Some are calling her Hollywood's new "it" girl. Swedish actress Alicia Vikander is turning heads as a self-aware robot in "Ex Machina." Vikander joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to tell us more about the new movie.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.