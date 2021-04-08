Live

Watch CBSN Live

8.3 earthquake hits off coast of Chile

Tsunami watches have been issued across the Pacific, including Hawaii, after an 8.3 magnitude earthquake hit northwest of Santiago, Chile. The Hawaii watch was later downgraded but flooding and high waves have been reported on the Chilean coast.
