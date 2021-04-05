7/5: Greece votes "no" on European bailout terms; Princess Charlotte makes rare appearance for christening The people of Greece have voted to reject the terms of an international bailout. Detractors warn the vote will cease talks with creditors and lead to a forced exit from the euro, but Greek officials say voting "no" is a power move, giving Greece the upperhand in new funding negotiations; four generations of British royals and a large crowd of admirers gathered for the baptism of the youngest member of the family.