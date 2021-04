7/31: High heat and dry winds fuel wildfires; a journey to the past Triple-digit temperatures and dry winds are hampering firefighting efforts out West as wildfires continue to blaze. John Blackstone is on the scene with the latest; in a dusty attic, Bill Poray discovered a box of old 16mm home movies from the 1930s. The New York man wondered if the people in the movies were still alive -- then sought to find out. Steve Hartman is "On The Road" with this story.