7/27: Face the Nation This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, joins to discuss President Trump’s trip to a Federal Reserve facility with Fed Chair Jerome Powell ahead of his departure for Scotland. Meanwhile, The Ohio State University President Ted Carter joins to explain how he’s handling a new era of higher education amid the Trump administration’s push to assert control over private and public institutions across the U.S.