7/22: FAA cancels flights to Tel Aviv; Chinese tourists swarm Maine, Boston After a rocket fired from Gaza slammed into the neighborhood near the Ben Gurion airport, airlines rushed to get their planes out of harm's way. The FAA warned of a "potentially hazardous situation...created by the armed conflict in Israel and Gaza"; and, With new direct flights from Beijing to Boston, Chinese are flocking to destinations like Bar Harbor, Maine, which is seeing a boom in tourism.